There once was a time...

When folks could tell what kind of a winter it would be by the number of nuts and cones trees produced. The more nuts and cones - the colder it would be. The less - the warmer. Last year, there were few acorns in the pin oak tree and we had a very mild winter. This year, there's quite a lot of young acorns in the pin oak. I hope we have more colder days this winter!



I shamefully admit this is a conversion from color to black and white. I need to shoot some more black and white this week.