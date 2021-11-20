Sign up
Photo 590
Trees and fences...
Shot in black and white. They don't always get along with each other and it's usually the tree that wins out on the territory.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend once told me that...
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
trees
,
black&white
,
theme-seasons
,
slit-rail-fence
Corinne C
ace
I love this composition!
November 19th, 2021
