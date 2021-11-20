Previous
Next
Trees and fences... by marlboromaam
Photo 590

Trees and fences...

Shot in black and white. They don't always get along with each other and it's usually the tree that wins out on the territory.
20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend once told me that...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love this composition!
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise