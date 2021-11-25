Sign up
Photo 595
Spiky ball...
I love the sweet gum tree balls! I'm just fascinated by the way they're made, their textures, shapes and patterns. Shot in black and white.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
3258
photos
130
followers
100
following
163% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
prickly
,
spiky
,
sweet-gum-ball
,
theme-seasons
KV
ace
Nice closeup. I bet you shot this in black and white… just kidding!
November 24th, 2021
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
LOL! Thanks, KV!
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
