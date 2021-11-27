Previous
Next
Spiral... by marlboromaam
Photo 597

Spiral...

Wild wisteria vine reminding me of a cork screw and more of an auger. Shot in black and white.

Frost burned it up this morning. Will have to trim it up.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
What a perfect shot for b&w
November 26th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful capture.
November 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise