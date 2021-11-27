Sign up
Photo 597
Spiral...
Wild wisteria vine reminding me of a cork screw and more of an auger. Shot in black and white.
Frost burned it up this morning. Will have to trim it up.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. A 365 Project friend (from 2012) told me...
3269
photos
130
followers
100
following
163% complete
View this month »
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
spiral
,
coil
,
wild-wisteria
,
wild-vine
Milanie
ace
What a perfect shot for b&w
November 26th, 2021
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful capture.
November 26th, 2021
