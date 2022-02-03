Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 665
Heart in wood...
Shot in black and white.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3522
photos
133
followers
94
following
182% complete
View this month »
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Latest from all albums
1018
509
664
510
1019
1020
665
511
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
heart
,
wood
,
circle
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shape.
February 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan!
February 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close