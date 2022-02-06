Sign up
Photo 668
Made it...
Since this is my latest blooming camellia (pastel pink), it made it through the deep freezing temps of January and has just begun to bloom. Shot in black and white in the rain.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Mark Thompson
ace
Lovely shot Magd
February 5th, 2022
Mark Thompson
ace
*s!
February 5th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Gorgeous fav
February 5th, 2022
