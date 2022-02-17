Previous
Visions... by marlboromaam
Photo 679

Visions...

A black and white shot of some old busted piece of wood with a few brush elements added in Photoshop layers.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
186% complete

Phil Howcroft
superb artwork mags, way above my editing skills
February 16th, 2022  
Mark Thompson ace
Great image - reminds me of a scene from Indians Jones!
February 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil, but I doubt if anything is really beyond you. =)

@northernexposure Thank you very much, Mark!
February 16th, 2022  
