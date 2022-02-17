Sign up
Photo 679
Visions...
A black and white shot of some old busted piece of wood with a few brush elements added in Photoshop layers.
17th February 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Black and White
b&w
,
wood
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
Phil Howcroft
superb artwork mags, way above my editing skills
February 16th, 2022
Mark Thompson
ace
Great image - reminds me of a scene from Indians Jones!
February 16th, 2022
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil, but I doubt if anything is really beyond you. =)
@northernexposure
Thank you very much, Mark!
February 16th, 2022
@northernexposure Thank you very much, Mark!