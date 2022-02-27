Sign up
Photo 689
Bee's eye view...
As close as I could get anyhow. Shot in black and white.
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
1
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
camellia
Milanie
ace
What great inner detail - nice choice for b&w
February 26th, 2022
