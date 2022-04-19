Previous
Next
Soaking up the sunlight... by marlboromaam
Photo 740

Soaking up the sunlight...

Shot in black and white. I haven't identified this yet. I think it's a type of sumac. We only have six different varieties of sumac here in the midlands of South Carolina.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Nice use of the light.
April 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise