Photo 787
Abstract with ICM...
I was about to delete this one - until I saw all the faces and profiles. How many can you find? Shot in black and white. Inside view of a broken timber. No conversion, no crop - just tweaked mid tones.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3953
photos
137
followers
96
following
215% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
30th May 2022 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
icm
,
landscape-timber
