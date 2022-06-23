Sign up
Photo 805
Catching the breeze...
No need to comment - just filling a hole.
Shot in black and white.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4027
photos
138
followers
92
following
220% complete
799
800
801
802
803
804
805
806
1159
804
650
805
258
1160
651
806
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
theme-plants
,
wild-vine
Diana
ace
Moving ever so gently, lovely shot.
June 23rd, 2022
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
June 23rd, 2022
