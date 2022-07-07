Previous
Rose petals... by marlboromaam
Rose petals...

Shot in black and white. I never buy myself flowers, but I did this week - just to have something different to play around with and shoot. BOB!
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
LManning (Laura)
Ooooh, like snow drifts. So lovely.
July 6th, 2022  
Mags
@ljmanning Thank you very much, Laura.
July 6th, 2022  
Bucktree
Nice, like velvety
July 6th, 2022  
Walks @ 7
Instant FAV! Love the low key and softness. Much better bigger and on black too
July 6th, 2022  
