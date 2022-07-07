Sign up
Photo 819
Rose petals...
Shot in black and white. I never buy myself flowers, but I did this week - just to have something different to play around with and shoot. BOB!
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4075
photos
137
followers
94
following
224% complete
View this month »
LManning (Laura)
ace
Ooooh, like snow drifts. So lovely.
July 6th, 2022
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Thank you very much, Laura.
July 6th, 2022
Bucktree
Nice, like velvety
July 6th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Instant FAV! Love the low key and softness. Much better bigger and on black too
July 6th, 2022
