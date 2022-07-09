Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 821
Rose petals 2...
Shot in black and white. I never buy myself flowers, but I did this week - just to have something different to play around with and shoot. BOB!
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4081
photos
137
followers
94
following
224% complete
View this month »
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
Latest from all albums
1174
819
1175
820
666
1176
821
667
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
rose
,
petals
,
roses
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rose-petals
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close