Photo 823
Reflections in Will Connor's pool...
Shot in black and white.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
7
1
Mags
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4087
photos
137
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
,
trees
,
clouds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
theme-perspectives
,
kid-pool
Sally Ings
ace
Cool reflections
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@salza
Thanks, Sally.
July 10th, 2022
Bucktree
Good tonal range in the reflection. Will would be proud of you. lol
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
LOL! Thank you, David.
July 10th, 2022
KV
ace
Magical… glad Will Connor didn’t photobomb your shot!
July 10th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is awesome!
July 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV. He was in the house at the time, staying cool. =)
@ljmanning
Thank you, Laura.
July 10th, 2022
@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.