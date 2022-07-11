Previous
Reflections in Will Connor's pool... by marlboromaam
Photo 823

Reflections in Will Connor's pool...

Shot in black and white.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Sally Ings ace
Cool reflections
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@salza Thanks, Sally.
July 10th, 2022  
Bucktree
Good tonal range in the reflection. Will would be proud of you. lol
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@dkellogg LOL! Thank you, David.
July 10th, 2022  
KV ace
Magical… glad Will Connor didn’t photobomb your shot!
July 10th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
That is awesome!
July 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Thank you very much, KV. He was in the house at the time, staying cool. =)

@ljmanning Thank you, Laura.
July 10th, 2022  
