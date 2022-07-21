Sign up
Photo 833
Waiting with anticipation...
Shot in black and white. Still waiting for this sumac to bloom so I can identify the variety.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4117
photos
136
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
sumac
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous contrasts
July 20th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Agree, with KoalaGardens, super contrast image.
July 20th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Nice capture.
July 20th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Catching the light nicely.
July 20th, 2022
