Waiting with anticipation... by marlboromaam
Waiting with anticipation...

Shot in black and white. Still waiting for this sumac to bloom so I can identify the variety.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous contrasts
July 20th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Agree, with KoalaGardens, super contrast image.
July 20th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Nice capture.
July 20th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Catching the light nicely.
July 20th, 2022  
