Photo 859
Hexagon sparkle...
Shot in black and white.
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4195
photos
133
followers
92
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-leaves
MamaBec
ace
Nice bokeh.
August 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@mamabec
Thank you.
August 15th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Lovely!
August 15th, 2022
