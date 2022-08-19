Previous
Next
Rover... by marlboromaam
Photo 862

Rover...

Will keep you from escaping the village. If you've never watched Patrick McGoohan in this 1967 TV show about spies, you've missed a lot of intrigue and fun. I keep waiting for the DVD set of the Prisoner price to drop. Some good info here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rover_%28The_Prisoner%29

Just a bit of Rover here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=op7IgFbT8l0

Shot in black and white. I used Pixel Bender's spherize option which I like much better than Photoshop's same filter - because you can move the sphere where you want it and it doesn't flare the rest of the shot.
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Feels like it’s coming for me!
August 18th, 2022  
Mags ace
@ljmanning LOL! It will bounce after you!
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise