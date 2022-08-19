Will keep you from escaping the village. If you've never watched Patrick McGoohan in this 1967 TV show about spies, you've missed a lot of intrigue and fun. I keep waiting for the DVD set of the Prisoner price to drop. Some good info here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rover_%28The_Prisoner%29
Shot in black and white. I used Pixel Bender's spherize option which I like much better than Photoshop's same filter - because you can move the sphere where you want it and it doesn't flare the rest of the shot.