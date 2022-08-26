Sign up
Photo 869
Putting the rails through their paces...
Original shot here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-08-24
Rendered in Photoshop's twirl filter and stained glass texture.
26th August 2022
26th Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
wood
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
photoshop-texture
,
photoshop-filter
,
deck-rails
Eugene Frenkel
ace
Wow! Looks impressive!
August 25th, 2022
Mags
ace
@thholyhorse
You are very kind. Thanks so much, Eugene.
August 25th, 2022
