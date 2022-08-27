Sign up
Photo 870
It heads right for the shepherd's hook...
After the last trimming of the wisteria, what does it do? LOL! Shot in black and white.
Uploading early as there are possible thunderstorms in our weather report today.
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4228
photos
132
followers
97
following
238% complete
View this month »
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
870
Latest from all albums
1223
868
1224
869
715
1225
870
716
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
deck-railing
,
wild-vine
Shutterbug
ace
Love the way you captured the light on this.
August 26th, 2022
Mags
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you so much!
August 26th, 2022
