Previous
Next
After the rain... by marlboromaam
Photo 889

After the rain...

Shot in black and white, rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter. BOB!
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
243% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JudyG ace
Nice effect. It must feel much cooler..
September 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
@365jgh Thanks, Judy. LOL! It just raises the humidity level when it rains in the heat.
September 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the silvery look
September 13th, 2022  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.
September 13th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
I like the somewhat abstract view
September 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise