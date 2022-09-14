Sign up
Photo 889
After the rain...
Shot in black and white, rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop's crosshatch filter. BOB!
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
5
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4283
photos
134
followers
100
following
243% complete
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
887
732
1242
888
733
1243
889
734
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
rain
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-filter
JudyG
ace
Nice effect. It must feel much cooler..
September 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
@365jgh
Thanks, Judy. LOL! It just raises the humidity level when it rains in the heat.
September 13th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Love the silvery look
September 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
September 13th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
I like the somewhat abstract view
September 13th, 2022
