Photo 891
Up in the dogwood - after the rain...
Shot in black and white.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4289
photos
134
followers
100
following
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
rain
,
dogwood-tree
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Renee Salomon
ace
Wow, this is magical - fabulous pov
September 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you so much, Renee.
September 15th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Super nice woodland shot. Great composition.
September 15th, 2022
