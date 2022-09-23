Sign up
Photo 898
Surprises do come with the small things...
Was trying to shoot this wildflower, one I've not seen before, and I got a lovely surprise. Not a great shot and I was in black and white mode, but I'll take it. =)
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4310
photos
134
followers
100
following
246% complete
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
1250
741
1251
897
742
1252
898
743
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
butterfly
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
brazilian-vervain
,
verbena-brasiliensis
JackieR
ace
Serendpitous!! Brilliant shot!! Well done
September 22nd, 2022
Milanie
ace
Great detail on that butterfly
September 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you, Jackie.
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie.
September 22nd, 2022
@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.