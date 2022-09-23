Previous
Surprises do come with the small things... by marlboromaam
Surprises do come with the small things...

Was trying to shoot this wildflower, one I've not seen before, and I got a lovely surprise. Not a great shot and I was in black and white mode, but I'll take it. =)
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
JackieR ace
Serendpitous!! Brilliant shot!! Well done
September 22nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Great detail on that butterfly
September 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you, Jackie.

@milaniet Thanks, Milanie.
September 22nd, 2022  
