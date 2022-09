High atop a mountain...

Somewhere in the old world, stands an ancient lost church, carved out of rock. Perhaps the lost treasure of the Knights of Templar lies within along with the Holy Grail.Remember the boney finger? https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-15 Susan @wakelys said she saw a church with a bell tower. This is as close as I can get, Susan. =)Created with original black and white shot - run through Pixel Bender, added the cross, clouds, birds, and door in Photoshop layers with a few brushes.