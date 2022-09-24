Previous
High atop a mountain... by marlboromaam
Photo 899

High atop a mountain...

Somewhere in the old world, stands an ancient lost church, carved out of rock. Perhaps the lost treasure of the Knights of Templar lies within along with the Holy Grail.

Remember the boney finger? https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-15

Susan @wakelys said she saw a church with a bell tower. This is as close as I can get, Susan. =)

Created with original black and white shot - run through Pixel Bender, added the cross, clouds, birds, and door in Photoshop layers with a few brushes.
24th September 2022

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Danette Thompson ace
Really good job
September 23rd, 2022  
Dixie Goode ace
This is wonderful.
September 23rd, 2022  
