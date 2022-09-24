Sign up
Photo 899
High atop a mountain...
Somewhere in the old world, stands an ancient lost church, carved out of rock. Perhaps the lost treasure of the Knights of Templar lies within along with the Holy Grail.
Remember the boney finger?
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-15
Susan
@wakelys
said she saw a church with a bell tower. This is as close as I can get, Susan. =)
Created with original black and white shot - run through Pixel Bender, added the cross, clouds, birds, and door in Photoshop layers with a few brushes.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Black and White
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
28th August 2022 11:59am
b&w
,
church
,
birds
,
clouds
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fantasy
,
composite
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
rugged-cliffs
Danette Thompson
ace
Really good job
September 23rd, 2022
Dixie Goode
ace
This is wonderful.
September 23rd, 2022
