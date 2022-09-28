Sign up
Photo 903
Somewhere in Europe...
The traveling chair. Took this black and white shot from August and married it with an On1 shot in layers. Since someone said this chair was all over the world, I thought I'd give this one a little tour down a narrow street from somewhere in Europe.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
1
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4326
photos
134
followers
100
following
247% complete
897
898
899
900
901
902
903
904
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
chair
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
composite
,
narrow-street
,
on1-layers
Corinne C
ace
It uses teletransporation :-)
September 27th, 2022
