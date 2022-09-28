Previous
Next
Somewhere in Europe... by marlboromaam
Photo 903

Somewhere in Europe...

The traveling chair. Took this black and white shot from August and married it with an On1 shot in layers. Since someone said this chair was all over the world, I thought I'd give this one a little tour down a narrow street from somewhere in Europe.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
247% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
It uses teletransporation :-)
September 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise