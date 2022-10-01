Sign up
Photo 906
Wild ferns...
Shot in black and white. They always come up by the corner of the steps of the front porch.
Acting on the side of caution here since the lights are flickering because the wind has picked up. Uploading early for tomorrow and Saturday. Just in case we lose power!
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4332
photos
133
followers
100
following
Tags
b&w
,
fern
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-fern
