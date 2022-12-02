Previous
Next
Abstract mosaic... by marlboromaam
Photo 968

Abstract mosaic...

So I took a bokeh shot in black and white - no conversion. Played around with it in Photoshop's Liquify and added the mosaic tile texture. It's not bad. I like it!

Just in case no one noticed, this entire album is black and white.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great effect.
December 1st, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
December 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise