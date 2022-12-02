Sign up
Photo 968
Abstract mosaic...
So I took a bokeh shot in black and white - no conversion. Played around with it in Photoshop's Liquify and added the mosaic tile texture. It's not bad. I like it!
Just in case no one noticed, this entire album is black and white.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4518
photos
138
followers
138
following
265% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
23rd November 2022 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
abstract
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
composite
,
photoshop-texture
,
photoshop-liquify
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect.
December 1st, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
December 1st, 2022
