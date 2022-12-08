Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 974
Broomsedge...
Shot in black and white - no conversion. Andropogon virginicus - a native wild grass. Also known as Broomsedge, Broomsedge Bluestem, Old-field Broomstraw and Sedge Grass. More info here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=89
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4530
photos
138
followers
138
following
266% complete
View this month »
967
968
969
970
971
972
973
974
Latest from all albums
1325
971
972
1326
1327
973
974
1328
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wild-grass
,
broomsedge-bluestem
,
andropogon-virginicus
,
broomsedge
,
old-field-broomstraw
,
sedge-grass
Corinne C
ace
They look like little lights. Beautiful!
December 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
They look like little firecrackers.
December 7th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh they almost glow!
December 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close