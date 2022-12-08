Previous
Next
Broomsedge... by marlboromaam
Photo 974

Broomsedge...

Shot in black and white - no conversion. Andropogon virginicus - a native wild grass. Also known as Broomsedge, Broomsedge Bluestem, Old-field Broomstraw and Sedge Grass. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=89
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They look like little lights. Beautiful!
December 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
They look like little firecrackers.
December 7th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooh they almost glow!
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise