Standing all around and down in the wash... by marlboromaam
Standing all around and down in the wash...

Shot 12/2 in black and white - no conversion. Rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters. The sun hasn't shown its face all week. Cloudy damp and a bit chilly today.
11th December 2022 11th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Renee Salamon ace
Looks very will-o-the-wispy
December 10th, 2022  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you, Renee.
December 10th, 2022  
