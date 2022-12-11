Sign up
Photo 977
Standing all around and down in the wash...
Shot 12/2 in black and white - no conversion. Rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters. The sun hasn't shown its face all week. Cloudy damp and a bit chilly today.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
Renee Salamon
ace
Looks very will-o-the-wispy
December 10th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
December 10th, 2022
