Previous
Next
The crown royal tree... by marlboromaam
Photo 979

The crown royal tree...

Why? Because the trunk reminds me of Crown Royal bottle and it's been way too long since I've had a crowned boiler maker. =) Shot in black and white - no conversion.

Crowned Boiler Maker = a shot glass of Crown Royal dropped in a big mug of ice cold beer.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful textures when viewed on black. Great story too, I sorta see a super hero tree, complete with cape.
December 12th, 2022  
Mags ace
@joysabin Thank you. Some parasite or fungus caused those on each side of that sweetgum tree. Wood carvers would pay premium for those burls. They carve some beautiful pieces from them.
December 12th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice sun burst. I thought someone was hiding behind the tree!
December 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What an unusual growth in that tree - like your sunburst - would like to see the sun!
December 12th, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Great find and capture and if you are serving what time should we drop in?
December 12th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
The sunburst is wonderful and the tree growth worth capturing. We often walk past things without seeing them. Your careful capture of your woods shows us that there is more than just trees.
December 12th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
I love the sun flare and that is a very interesting looking trunk.
December 12th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful b&w. The sunburst is perfect.
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise