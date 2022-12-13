Sign up
Photo 979
The crown royal tree...
Why? Because the trunk reminds me of Crown Royal bottle and it's been way too long since I've had a crowned boiler maker. =) Shot in black and white - no conversion.
Crowned Boiler Maker = a shot glass of Crown Royal dropped in a big mug of ice cold beer.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
8
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4540
photos
138
followers
138
following
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
979
1330
976
1331
977
1332
978
1333
979
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
sun-flare
,
crown-royal
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful textures when viewed on black. Great story too, I sorta see a super hero tree, complete with cape.
December 12th, 2022
Mags
ace
@joysabin
Thank you. Some parasite or fungus caused those on each side of that sweetgum tree. Wood carvers would pay premium for those burls. They carve some beautiful pieces from them.
December 12th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice sun burst. I thought someone was hiding behind the tree!
December 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
What an unusual growth in that tree - like your sunburst - would like to see the sun!
December 12th, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Great find and capture and if you are serving what time should we drop in?
December 12th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
The sunburst is wonderful and the tree growth worth capturing. We often walk past things without seeing them. Your careful capture of your woods shows us that there is more than just trees.
December 12th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
I love the sun flare and that is a very interesting looking trunk.
December 12th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w. The sunburst is perfect.
December 12th, 2022
