Photo 982
Wonder...
I have to wonder what Will sees and hears when he pauses for a time and just stares and nothing is there... Is he listening to an angel? =)
Shot in black and white - no conversion. Border added in On1-10 layers.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
6
2
1333
979
1334
980
1335
981
1336
982
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait of Will Connor
December 15th, 2022
Tim L
ace
My dog is a spaniel, son of a hunting trials champion, and when he stops and stares I am in no doubt that he is smelling, not hearing. But Will, well look at those ears, like radar receiving dishes, he his definitely listening. But to an angel ? I'm not so sure ! !
December 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@laroque
LOL! Well, he wasn't listening to me and it was silent. Nothing in his line of sight but the air. Perhaps he was daydreaming, but look at the strange reflection in his left eye. =)
December 15th, 2022
Tim L
ace
@marlboromaam
Great photo by the way; wonderful definition.
December 15th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
He is probably thinking about the nice life that he has.
December 15th, 2022
Mags
ace
@laroque
Thank you very much, Tim. =)
@wakelys
Oh now you are so sweet, Susan. Thank you!
December 15th, 2022
