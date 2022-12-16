Previous
Wonder... by marlboromaam
Photo 982

Wonder...

I have to wonder what Will sees and hears when he pauses for a time and just stares and nothing is there... Is he listening to an angel? =)

Shot in black and white - no conversion. Border added in On1-10 layers.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait of Will Connor
December 15th, 2022  
Tim L ace
My dog is a spaniel, son of a hunting trials champion, and when he stops and stares I am in no doubt that he is smelling, not hearing. But Will, well look at those ears, like radar receiving dishes, he his definitely listening. But to an angel ? I'm not so sure ! !
December 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@laroque LOL! Well, he wasn't listening to me and it was silent. Nothing in his line of sight but the air. Perhaps he was daydreaming, but look at the strange reflection in his left eye. =)
December 15th, 2022  
Tim L ace
@marlboromaam Great photo by the way; wonderful definition.
December 15th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
He is probably thinking about the nice life that he has.
December 15th, 2022  
Mags ace
@laroque Thank you very much, Tim. =)

@wakelys Oh now you are so sweet, Susan. Thank you!
December 15th, 2022  
