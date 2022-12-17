Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 983
In the woods behind the fence...
Shot in black and white - no conversion.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4548
photos
139
followers
139
following
269% complete
View this month »
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
983
Latest from all albums
1334
980
1335
981
1336
982
1337
983
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-10-border
Susan Wakely
ace
My eye went immediately to the bird box.
December 16th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
@wakelys
oh, I didn't see that until you pointed it out! Its up so high. I like the character of this shot!
December 16th, 2022
Bucktree
ace
Lovely view. I see your martin house.
December 16th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close