In the woods behind the fence... by marlboromaam
Photo 983

In the woods behind the fence...

Shot in black and white - no conversion.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Mags
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
My eye went immediately to the bird box.
December 16th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
@wakelys oh, I didn't see that until you pointed it out! Its up so high. I like the character of this shot!
December 16th, 2022  
Bucktree ace
Lovely view. I see your martin house.
December 16th, 2022  
