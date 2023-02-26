Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1054
Fallen cone...
It's been a drizzly misty gray day. So this will have to do. Shot in monochrome mode 2/5.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4705
photos
145
followers
125
following
288% complete
View this month »
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
Latest from all albums
1405
1051
1406
1052
1407
1053
1408
1054
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pine-cone
,
wintertime
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice closeup.
February 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close