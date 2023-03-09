Sign up
Photo 1065
Way up there...
The sweetgum trees are budding. Shot in black and white mode.
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
buds
,
springtime
,
sweetgum-tree
moni kozi
ace
This looks outstanding in dark mode
March 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica.
March 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shot!
March 8th, 2023
Antonio-S
FAV!
March 8th, 2023
Antonio-S
Simple and at the same time with a lot of detail
March 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is so nicely captured.
March 8th, 2023
