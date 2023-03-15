Previous
It was 34 degrees this morning... by marlboromaam
Photo 1071

It was 34 degrees this morning...

That's fahrenheit. The weatherman says we'll get down 28 tonight. I don't have enough blankets for the tender plants greening out! I hope they don't get burned too bad.

Shot in black and white mode.
Lin ace
A cold weather capture! Our temps have been in the 20s for several nights - what happened to Spring in TN???
March 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
It was warmer here but getting about 8 to 10 inches of snow. No green things planted yet.
March 14th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Keep warm
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@linnypinny I was afraid we'd get a repeat of some late spring freezes like last year. Oh well. We have no control over the weather.

@joansmor I heard about the snow headed to the northeast. I haven't planted anything. But all the wildflowers, new green leaves on the trees will get burned by frost I fear.

@sugarmuser Thank you very much, Sharon! I have a great foot and lap warmer. =)
March 14th, 2023  
Milanie ace
We were 31 - not fun for March! Love all the vertical lines.
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie. It's going to be ugly in the morning here with the smell of burnt plants. I so hate that!
March 14th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Hopefully the freeze will be very short and have minimal damage. I hate it when that happens.
March 14th, 2023  
Mags ace
@dkellogg Me, too! Let's hope it won't be too bad.
March 14th, 2023  
