Photo 1071
It was 34 degrees this morning...
That's fahrenheit. The weatherman says we'll get down 28 tonight. I don't have enough blankets for the tender plants greening out! I hope they don't get burned too bad.
Shot in black and white mode.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
8
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4754
photos
144
followers
120
following
293% complete
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
bushes
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
bluebird-house
Lin
ace
A cold weather capture! Our temps have been in the 20s for several nights - what happened to Spring in TN???
March 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
It was warmer here but getting about 8 to 10 inches of snow. No green things planted yet.
March 14th, 2023
Sharon Lee
ace
Keep warm
March 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@linnypinny
I was afraid we'd get a repeat of some late spring freezes like last year. Oh well. We have no control over the weather.
@joansmor
I heard about the snow headed to the northeast. I haven't planted anything. But all the wildflowers, new green leaves on the trees will get burned by frost I fear.
@sugarmuser
Thank you very much, Sharon! I have a great foot and lap warmer. =)
March 14th, 2023
Milanie
ace
We were 31 - not fun for March! Love all the vertical lines.
March 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie. It's going to be ugly in the morning here with the smell of burnt plants. I so hate that!
March 14th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Hopefully the freeze will be very short and have minimal damage. I hate it when that happens.
March 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@dkellogg
Me, too! Let's hope it won't be too bad.
March 14th, 2023
