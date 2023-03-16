Sign up
Photo 1072
Yard gargoyle...
In his new location, guarding the entrance to the back yard. Shot in black and white mode.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
4757
photos
145
followers
121
following
293% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gargoyle
,
concrete-statue
