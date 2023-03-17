Previous
Wild cherry tree buds... by marlboromaam
Wild cherry tree buds...

The wild cherry trees were budding on 3/5. Hoping the last two frosty mornings didn't burn them. The birds will miss those small black delicious fruits if they did. Shot in black and white mode.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
Milanie ace
I like how almost shiny using this mode works.
March 16th, 2023  
Mags ace
@milaniet Thank you, Milanie.
March 16th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture.
March 16th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture in b&w. Love the gradual change in the shades of grey.
March 16th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Your b&w mode works v well
March 16th, 2023  
