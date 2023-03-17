Sign up
Photo 1073
Wild cherry tree buds...
The wild cherry trees were budding on 3/5. Hoping the last two frosty mornings didn't burn them. The birds will miss those small black delicious fruits if they did. Shot in black and white mode.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
5
1
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
buds
,
springtime
,
wild-cherry-tree
Milanie
ace
I like how almost shiny using this mode works.
March 16th, 2023
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
March 16th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w capture.
March 16th, 2023
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture in b&w. Love the gradual change in the shades of grey.
March 16th, 2023
FBailey
ace
Your b&w mode works v well
March 16th, 2023
