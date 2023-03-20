Previous
Azalea blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1076

Azalea blossoms...

Shot in black and white mode. Also burnt up in the recent frost - the only shot I got of them this year.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Mags

@marlboromaam
Margaret Brown
Beautiful
March 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard
Lovely bw
March 19th, 2023  
moni kozi
Looks marvellous in dark mode
March 19th, 2023  
Mags
@craftymeg Thank you so much, Margaret!

@joansmor Thank you, Joan!

@monikozi Thank you, Monica!
March 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely
Lovely detail.
March 19th, 2023  
haskar
Lovely details.
March 19th, 2023  
