Photo 1076
Azalea blossoms...
Shot in black and white mode. Also burnt up in the recent frost - the only shot I got of them this year.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
6
1
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
1074
1075
1076
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
5th March 2023 11:44am
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
azalea
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful
March 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely bw
March 19th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Looks marvellous in dark mode
March 19th, 2023
Mags
ace
@craftymeg
Thank you so much, Margaret!
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan!
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica!
March 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely detail.
March 19th, 2023
haskar
ace
Lovely details.
March 19th, 2023
