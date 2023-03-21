Sign up
Photo 1077
Before the frost...
The blooms where looking pretty good. Shot in black and white mode.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4772
photos
146
followers
122
following
295% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wisteria
,
blossoms
,
invasive
,
wild-vine
,
japanese-wisteria
,
wisteria-floribunda
Susan Wakely
ace
I guess the frost got them.
March 20th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Yeah. They hang like brown tassels now. =(
March 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
