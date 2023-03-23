Previous
Through observation... by marlboromaam
Photo 1079

Through observation...

The wild cherry trees were the first to produce leaves this year. More info on this native tree here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1163

Shot in black and white mode on 3/7 and they seem to be unharmed by the frost, but their blooms/fruits may not have been so lucky.
Photo Details

