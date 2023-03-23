Sign up
Photo 1079
Through observation...
The wild cherry trees were the first to produce leaves this year. More info on this native tree here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=1163
Shot in black and white mode on 3/7 and they seem to be unharmed by the frost, but their blooms/fruits may not have been so lucky.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
7th March 2023 3:20pm
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
black-cherry
,
bird-cherry
,
wild-cherry
,
eastern-wild-black-cherry
