Photo 1081
Still empty...
Saw a couple of chickadees looking around this house the other day, but still empty. Maybe soon. Shot in black and white mode. Border added in On1-10.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4784
photos
146
followers
122
following
296% complete
1074
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1433
1079
334
1434
1080
335
1435
1081
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
bird-house
,
on1-10-border
moni kozi
ace
Nice shot! The film frame is effective
March 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thanks, Monica. Appreciate the comment. =)
March 24th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition - looking forward to seeing your chickadees. Don’t think we get those
March 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Hopefully a happy home for the chickadees soon.
March 24th, 2023
