Still empty... by marlboromaam
Photo 1081

Still empty...

Saw a couple of chickadees looking around this house the other day, but still empty. Maybe soon. Shot in black and white mode. Border added in On1-10.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Nice shot! The film frame is effective
March 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thanks, Monica. Appreciate the comment. =)
March 24th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely composition - looking forward to seeing your chickadees. Don’t think we get those
March 24th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Hopefully a happy home for the chickadees soon.
March 24th, 2023  
