Photo 1083
Light time...
My favorite time of year when the light in the woods is so nice. Shot in black and white mode.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
4790
photos
146
followers
122
following
296% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
springtime
