Photo 1085
Spring dreams...
BOB! Shot in black and white mode with the dogwood in full bloom.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
shadows
,
fence
,
spring
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dogwood
,
springtime
,
split-rail
Dawn
ace
Lovely shadows
March 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
March 28th, 2023
