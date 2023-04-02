Sign up
Photo 1089
The wild ones...
To me, there has always been something magical about the wild dogwoods. Never as tall as the other trees around it. Look how crooked it grows to reach the sunlight so it may bloom in the spring. Shot in black and white mode.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
4
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4806
photos
145
followers
122
following
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
landscape
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
wild-dogwood-blossoms
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful image!
April 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely light.
April 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you very much!
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
April 1st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Nice b&w capture. Beautiful woods and it’s amazing how the dogwoods can blossom amongst the towering pines.
April 1st, 2023
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.