The wild ones... by marlboromaam
The wild ones...

To me, there has always been something magical about the wild dogwoods. Never as tall as the other trees around it. Look how crooked it grows to reach the sunlight so it may bloom in the spring. Shot in black and white mode.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful image!
April 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely light.
April 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@photographycrazy Thank you very much!

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
April 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Nice b&w capture. Beautiful woods and it’s amazing how the dogwoods can blossom amongst the towering pines.
April 1st, 2023  
