White blossom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1094

White blossom...

Shot in black and white mode.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
Corinne C ace
Striking!
April 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne!
April 6th, 2023  
FBailey ace
Gorgeous!
April 6th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely starburst in the middle.
April 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
@fbailey Thank you so much!

@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
April 6th, 2023  
