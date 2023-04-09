Previous
Simple rose... by marlboromaam
Photo 1096

Simple rose...

Shot in black and white mode.

It's been raining since yesterday afternoon. Nearly three inches according to the rain gauge and it's supposed to rain the rest of the day and night. Power went out about 12:30 and finally came back on about 2:45 p.m.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
300% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that's a nice conversion
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@koalagardens No conversion, but thanks!
April 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful with the buds.
April 8th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful capture. Very romantic.
April 8th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan!

@monikozi Thank you, Monica!
April 8th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Amazing low key capture with an admirable bokeh. I come to think I love B&W!
April 8th, 2023  
