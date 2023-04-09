Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1096
Simple rose...
Shot in black and white mode.
It's been raining since yesterday afternoon. Nearly three inches according to the rain gauge and it's supposed to rain the rest of the day and night. Power went out about 12:30 and finally came back on about 2:45 p.m.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
6
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
4820
photos
144
followers
122
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Latest from all albums
1447
1093
1448
1094
1449
1095
1450
1096
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
rose
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
buds
,
springtime
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that's a nice conversion
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@koalagardens
No conversion, but thanks!
April 8th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful with the buds.
April 8th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful capture. Very romantic.
April 8th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan!
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica!
April 8th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Amazing low key capture with an admirable bokeh. I come to think I love B&W!
April 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@monikozi Thank you, Monica!