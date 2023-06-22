Previous
White Rose... by marlboromaam
Photo 1170

White Rose...

By Toby Keith - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ACHJ8vfgsA Fits the lyrics pretty durn good - days gone by - never to return. Better on black, if you're so inclined.

Shot in monochrome mode for the black and white challenge, but it works for the song title challenge too. =)
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise