Photo 1170
White Rose...
By Toby Keith -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ACHJ8vfgsA
Fits the lyrics pretty durn good - days gone by - never to return. Better on black, if you're so inclined.
Shot in monochrome mode for the black and white challenge, but it works for the song title challenge too. =)
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
5001
photos
141
followers
122
following
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1521
1167
1522
1168
1523
1169
1524
1170
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
white-rose
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
broken-glass
,
composite
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
songtitle-97
,
bw-81
,
mirror-frame
