Photo 1171
Photo 1171
Untitled 3...
Shot in monochrome mode. Still raining here in the midlands of South Carolina. More thunderstorms expected this evening. I've had a rain total of 4.5 inches on my patch since Sunday.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer. To edit, I...
5003
photos
141
followers
122
following
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Danette Thompson
ace
It always looks like you brush the leaves with light. So pretty
June 22nd, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
Oh! Thank you, Danette. Very nice of you to say that.
June 22nd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 22nd, 2023
