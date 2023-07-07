Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1185
Peace unfolding...
Shot in monochrome mode. Don't you wish.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5033
photos
141
followers
122
following
324% complete
View this month »
1178
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
Latest from all albums
1536
1182
1537
1183
1538
1184
1539
1185
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tea-rose
,
on1-10
,
peace-rose
Renee Salamon
ace
We do! And it’s beautiful in b&w
July 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee. *sigh* I've decided as long as there are corrupt, greedy, evil people in the world - we will never have peace, and if we do - it will be short lived.
July 6th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close