Tiny little blossoms... by marlboromaam
Photo 1211

Tiny little blossoms...

Shot in monochrome mode, but a warming filter in Photoshop gave those yellow centers a little pop.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Mark St Clair ace
Love the white flowers with the dark background
August 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
@frodob Thank you very much, Mark.
August 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such pretty little flowers.
August 1st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture. The little flowers pop against the dark background.
August 1st, 2023  
