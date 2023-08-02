Sign up
Tiny little blossoms...
Shot in monochrome mode, but a warming filter in Photoshop gave those yellow centers a little pop.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
daisy-fleabane
,
photoshop-filter
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the white flowers with the dark background
August 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you very much, Mark.
August 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such pretty little flowers.
August 1st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great b&w capture. The little flowers pop against the dark background.
August 1st, 2023
