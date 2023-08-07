Sign up
Back in the deep shadows...
No need to comment. Filler today. Shot in monochrome mode, rendered in Pixel Bender and Photoshop filters.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Black and White
COOLPIX P1000
20th July 2023 9:30pm
b&w
,
grass
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
photoshop-filters
,
pixel-bender
